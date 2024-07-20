Kalki 2898 AD: Another Golden Week For Prabhas

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD has secured another golden week at the box office. The latest reports indicate that the new films— Darling, Pekamedalu, and The Birthday Boy —failed to captivate the audience as expected. Additionally, heavy rains in many areas kept people from venturing to theaters for these smaller films, giving Kalki 2898 AD an edge.

Interestingly, Kalki 2898 AD has been selling more tickets per hour on BookMyShow than the highly anticipated Bollywood movie Bad Newzz, released yesterday. This trend suggests that new viewers and those wanting to watch it again flock to Kalki.

This visual spectacle is poised to break more records over the weekend, having already grossed over a thousand crores. Buyers anticipate a significant increase in ticket sales, particularly in B and C centers. Not releasing the film on OTT platforms also boosts theater collections.

This year, Kalki 2898 AD stands strong among films with a sustained three to four-week run. Exhibitors hope the collections will improve even more if the weather clears up. Meanwhile, Vyjayanthi Movies continues to promote the film regularly.

The film’s sequel Kalki Part 2 is expected to be released in 2026, as production is anticipated to take another year and a half.

