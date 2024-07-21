What’s Going On Thammudu!

Nithiin is working with director Sriram Venu for an interesting film titled Thammudu. Billed to be an action drama, the director has shifted his gear for this film. Earlier, Venu Sreen gains browine with Pawan’s Vakeel Saab, though he did not do a full length intense action drama. But, he is representing himself with the movie as a commercial director.

As per the latest reports from the film circles, the film’s pre-climax action episode is currently underway. The makers are filming it with 70 stuntmen. The fight sequence is reportedly going to be the best in Nithiin’s career and the team is working hard to achieve it with super quality.

We also hear that there are a lot of VFX shots involved in canning the fight sequence. The team is taking meticulous care in carving the episode as a highlight.

The film unit wrapped up the 70 percent of the shoot already and are looking forward to finish the rest of film soon. Nithiin and Saptami Gowda are playing the lead roles in the film who will be taking part in the current fight sequence. Laya and Temper Vamsi are also seen in the sequence.

