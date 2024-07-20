NBK109: Balayya Going Back To This Place

Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, #NBK 109, produced under the Sitara Entertainments banner. Directed by K.S. Bobby, this film promises to deliver the high-octane action that his fans have come to expect.

Reports are coming up that key scenes for #NBK109 will be shot in Rajasthan, starting from July 21, with the shooting schedule expected to last for approximately a month. The crew will focus on capturing intense fight sequences and dramatic dialogues involving Balakrishna and the ensemble cast.

The choice of Rajasthan as a filming location adds to the film’s visual appeal, showcasing the region’s stunning landscapes and rich cultural backdrop. And this is the second time, the unit will be heading to Rajasthan to film some interesting scenes. Before the elections, Balayya shot a major schedule of the film there in the deserts of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

#NBK109 features a star-studded cast, including Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a significant villainous role, alongside other notable actors such as Dulquer Salmaan, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela. The makers are contemplating a December 2024 release.

