Pic Talk: Pawan At Anna Konidala’s Convocation In Singapore!

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently attended his wife’s graduation ceremony, which took place in Singapore. Anna Lezhinova received a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore and completed her post-graduation in arts and social sciences with a focus on Southeast Asian countries.

Post the ceremony, Pawan Kalyan posed along with his wife, and their selfie is currently going viral on social media. The photos and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. The fans are congratulating Anna Lezhinova on her achievement.

#PawanKalyan's wife, Mrs. Anna Konidala, was conferred the degree of Master of Arts from the University of Singapore. pic.twitter.com/WZvaVgeAwg — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) July 20, 2024

Before this, Anna studied at St. Petersburg State University in Russia and earned her first master’s degree in Thai studies from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhinova met while working together on the 2011 film Teenmaar. They got married in 2013 and ever since, she has embraced Indian culture, often seen wearing sarees at public events.

