Pic Talk: Jersey Producer Slips Into Barcelona Jersey

Sithara Entertainment’s Naga Vamsi, the ‘trending’ producer known for his award-winning film “Jersey,” is now making headlines for a fun and lighthearted moment during his travels. After celebrating his birthday in Paris, he has now moved on to Spain as part of his Euro trip with friends, if the reports are to be believed.

In a playful gesture, Vamsi shared a picture on Instagram wearing the jersey of FC Barcelona, one of Spain’s most popular football clubs. This move is particularly interesting given his recent film “Jersey,” which has garnered much acclaim. While there is no direct comparison being made, the connection between the two—his film and the football club—has sparked curiosity among fans.

Vamsi expressed his admiration for Lamine Yamal, a young talent from Barcelona, further showcasing his enthusiasm for football and the club. At 17 years and 1 day old, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a Euro Cup final beating the record held by Pele as the youngest player Football international has ever seen. This player also assisted the first goal scored by Spain against England in the Euro final.

Anyway, as Spain celebrates its recent victory in the Euro Cup, Vamsi’s playful nod to the football culture adds to the festive atmosphere, making his trip memorable.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯