Did Bollywood Really Change Keerthy Suresh?

“All that glitters is not gold,” but for Keerthy Suresh, the recent shift in her style certainly shines bright. The talented actress, known for her roles in Telugu & Tamil cinema, has recently attracted attention for her glamorous transformation as she prepares for her Bollywood debut.

At the audio launch of “Raghutatha” in Chennai other day, she wore a stunning designer saree paired with a daring bikini blouse, showcasing a more bold side that contrasts with her previously conservative image. This change has sparked discussions among fans and critics about whether Bollywood has influenced her new look. Traditionally, Keerthy has been recognized for her modest roles and attire. However, her upcoming film “Baby John,” a remake of the Tamil hit “Theri,” has prompted her to embrace a more daring fashion sense it looks like.

Recently she was flaunting a more bolder persona, evident in Keerthy’s choice of low-neck outfits and revealing blouses that highlight her curves. While some speculate that the industry has encouraged her to adopt a more glamorous style, others believe it reflects her personal growth as an actress. Anyway, the 31-year-old has become the talk of the town now.

Tags Keerthy Suresh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯