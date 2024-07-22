Matka Diaries: Varun Tej Looks Effortlessly Cool

The character Varun Tej playing in Matka is the most challenging one for him to date, as he needed to undergo a few makeovers. The story spans 24 years, and Varun Tej needs to show the character arc from a young age to an elderly man.

Here are the pictures from Varun Tej practicing his dance steps for vintage songs in the movie. He looks effortlessly cool in a clean-shaven look. This picture proves he’s the epitome of style and youth.

Looking dapper as always in a tees and baggy pants, Varun Tej is seen enacting a stylish dance move in what it seems to be a dance studio. This shows the dedication of Varun Tej who is giving his best to play a tough character in this Karuna Kumar directorial.

The shoot of the joint production venture of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments is presently underway in Vizag.

