Dil Raju On Game Changer: ‘See You On Christmas’

At the pre-release event for Dhanush’s film Raayan, producer Dil Raju provided an update on the much-anticipated movie, Ram Charan’s Game Changer. When fans inquired about its release date, he mentioned, “we will meet on Christmas,” indicating a target release around December 20th or 25th. This news comes after a long production period for the film, which has faced several delays.

The film was officially announced in February 2021, marking it as Ram Charan’s 15th film as the lead actor. The title Game Changer was revealed in March 2023, and filming took place in various locations, including Hyderabad and New Zealand, concluding in July 2024. The production has seen a huge budget increase, reportedly exceeding ₹200 crores as per industry insiders.

“Game Changer” is a Telugu political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and features Global Star Ram Charan in the lead role, portraying an IAS officer named Ram Nandan. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah, among others.

The announcement of a Christmas release has generated excitement among fans, but we have to see if they will live up to the promise or not.

