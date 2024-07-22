Bro, Idhi choosi remake ani feel aithe..

Harish Shankar is one of the popular directors in Telugu cinema. However, he is being branded as a ‘remake director’ for scoring hits by remaking movies for most of the time in his career. The biggest hit in his career, Gabbar Singh, was a remake of the Hindi film Dabangg. His last film Gaddalakonda Ganesh was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda.

His upcoming film, Mr Bachchan, is a remake of the Hindi film Raid. Yesterday, the makers officially announced that the movie will hit the screens on August 15. Quoting Harish’s tweet on X, a social media user asked him to stop remaking films.

“I request you, Sir. Better be this will be the last remake from you. Mee writing ki you can do more magic on your own. Mirapakay, Shock inka brain lone thiruguthunnay. Come back with a banger. All the best for #MrBacchan,” wrote the netizen.

Responding to him, Harish Shankar challenged the netizen that he wouldn’t feel Mr Bachchan as a remake when he watches it. “Idhi choosi nuvvu remake ani feel aithe appudu maatlaadukundhaam bro. am the most social media-friendly director.. so u can communicate any time,” wrote Harish Shankar.

He expresses confidence that Mr Bachchan would be retaining the soul of Raid but will give a whole different watching experience. The film features Ravi Teja and Bhagyashree Bhorse in the lead roles.

Tags Harish Shankar

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯