Fight With Vijay: Anasuya Blames Media’s Silence

After the film “Arjun Reddy” was released, anchor Anasuya pointed out Vijay Devarakonda for the use and promotion of abusive language in films. And a fight that started between Anasuya and Vijay D fans, has taken many shapes and forms, with the actress-anchor tweeting about so many times, and talking about it. Attending a film event on Wednesday, however, Anasuya gave yet another befitting reply when asked to respond on the whole fiasco.

“I just wanted to give a message that the act was not stage manners. I don’t want to give importance to that issue now. I had to talk because you all did not say a word back then. It is you (media) who should actually ask about such things (misogyny and patriarchy). As you have kept silent, it made me react and I’ve fulfilled my duty. I’ve nothing personal against him or anyone else, I just questioned the morality of that happening. But when you asked him (Vijay D) about the same, he said in a singular tone ‘Aameni Adagandi’ (ask her). But I won’t disrespect like that. Out of my experience, I’ve learned to stay cool, to respond normally, and be quiet” said Anasuya.

On the other hand, in her latest movie Simbaa trailer, when a guy says the dialogue ‘Akka neeku Vijay Devarakonda laanti manchi mogudu vastadu’, Anasuya blushes. Well, it summarises how the makers of the film actually used up Anasuya-Vijay D clash!

