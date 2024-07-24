Stree 2 Song: Tamannah Shows Sizzling Dance Moves Again

One of the most awaited films Stree 2 is coming up as a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy. The actors Rajkummar Rai and Shraddha Kapoor will be appearing in their respective roles while the new addition Tamannah is stealing the show for now.

The first song of the movie was released and it is Tamannah’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. The song has Tamannah in stunning looks and once again showcasing her sizzling dance moves like ‘Kavalayya’.

Tamannah’s cameo appearance for the song is going to be special after her recent bold performances in Hindi films. Tamannah is dressed in a free-colored outfit and she nailed it with the dance moves composed by Vijay Ganguly.

The movie Stree 2 will be released on August 15, 2024. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshankti Khurana in important roles.

Tags Tamannah Aaj Ki Raat Tamannah Song Tamannah Stree 2

