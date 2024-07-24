Demonte Colony2: A spine-chilling release trailer

The film Demonte Colony which was released in 2015 was a successful hit in both Telugu and Tamil. Now, director Ajay Gnanamuthu has directed the sequel ‘Demonte Colony 2’ The movie stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles and it is expected that the film mark a strong comeback for both.

The release trailer for ‘Demonte Colony 2’ has been unveiled, with the Telugu version launched by renowned director Ram Gopal Varma. This sequel maintains a strong link to its predecessor, opening with protagonist Arulnithi entering the ominous Demonte house, forewarned by a monk stationed outside.

The trailer is expertly crafted, cleverly avoiding spoilers while significantly increasing anticipation. It effectively blends horror elements and chilling moments, enhancing viewer curiosity. Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran deliver strong supporting performances.

The rich production values are major highlight. Sam CS impresses with his haunting musical score, perfectly complementing the horror-thriller genre, while Harish Kannan’s cinematography enriches the film’s visual appeal. Fans eagerly await its release, expecting a thrilling experience that combines narrative depth with atmospheric tension, set against a backdrop of supernatural intrigue and mystery.

Produced by Gnanamuthu Pattarai & White Nights Entertainment in Association with Raaj Varma Entertainment & Sree Balaji Films. This horror thriller releasing in August 2024.

