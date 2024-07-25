Sundarakanda Birthday SPL: Rohith’s Innocent Looks

Nara Rohith is presently doing his landmark 20th movie Sundarakanda under the direction of first-timer Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. The movie produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli is nearing completion with its shoot.

On the occasion of Nara Rohith’s birthday, the makers released a new poster. He looks like a very nice guy with that innocence on his face. The actor sports a stylish look in the movie. The makers have also announced to release the film’s teaser soon.

Billed to be a rom-com with a different concept, the movie stars Vriti Vaghani playing the leading lady opposite Rohith.

Leon James scores the music, while Pradeesh M Varma cranks the camera.

Tags Sundarakanda

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯