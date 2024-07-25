Lokesh Approached, But Nagarjuna Rejected?

The recent buzz in the Film Nagar suggests that senior Telugu hero Nagarjuna Akkineni was approached to play a villain in the highly anticipated movie “Coolie,” which stars Superstar Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This film, centered around the theme of gold smuggling, has generated buzz after the title and glimpse reveal. And here comes an interesting snippet.

Given Lokesh’s reputation for casting well-known actors in antagonist roles as he has a track record of successfully casting actors like Vijay Sethupathi (Master) and Sanjay Dutt (Leo) in negative roles, many thought that even Nagarjuna would come aboard easily. Despite the initial interest, it appears that Nagarjuna may have declined the offer, if insider reports are to be believed. The hero is said to have not to unnecessarily take up a villain role as that would push him out of the star-hero category then.

Nagarjuna is currently busy with his ongoing project, “Kubera,” directed by Sekhar Kammula, where he plays a terrific role alongside Dhanush. Apart from that he’s also working on another movie that will be directed by Vijay Binni, his Naa Saami Ranga director.

