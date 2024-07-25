I-Day Clash: Two Films, Two Songs, Okayish Feels

It is just 20 more days left for the arrival of Independence Day and two highly anticipated Telugu films, “Double iSmart” and “Mr. Bachchan”, are set to clash at the box office on August 15th. So far, both movies have released two songs each, and let’s have a look if these musical offerings met expectations and raised the hype surrounding these movies or not.

“Double iSmart”, directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ram Pothineni, has released two songs so far— “Steppamar” and “Maar Muntha Chod Chinta.” While “Steppamar” is an energetic dance number that showcases the film’s vibrant spirit, “Maar Muntha Chod Chinta” faced some controversy due to its lyrics. Though Puri Jagan thought that this song would be a perfect sequel to “Dhimmaak Karaab” song, looks like that didn’t happen. On the other hand, the song’s use of the phrase ‘Em Cheddamantaav’ spoken by former Chief Minister KCR was deemed disrespectful by a few.

Cut to “Mr. Bachchan”, starring Ravi Teja and directed by Harish Shankar, has also released two songs— “Reppal Dappul” and “Sitar” Song. “Reppal Dappul” is a lively dance number that caters to Ravi Teja’s mass appeal, while heroine Bhagyashree Bhorse struggled to match the hero. However, “Sitar” song clicked big time with a section of music lovers for its melody, beats and visuals. But for a while, the song faced some backlash from netizens who criticized the age disparity between the 56-year-old Ravi Teja and his 25-year-old heroine.

While the songs from both films have generated mixed reactions, the glamour factor worked over the musical quality if we have to say. Kavya Thapar in Maar Muntha has hit the ball out of the park, while Bhagyasree is getting compared to Ileana for her waist show in Sitar song. The songs, though “okayish” for music lovers, might impress movie-goers with the visual treat. Though they have not necessarily impressed music enthusiasts, they have managed to create buzz around the films.

