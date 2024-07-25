Will Changing Name Help Change His Story?

Changing their ‘given name’ around birth is part of a growing trend in the film industry, with many actors and actresses altering their names, dropping surnames, or adding letters for numerological reasons. However, the key question remains: will this name change translate into a change in fortunes and success at the box office? Take the case of Akash Puri now.

Son of director Puri Jagannadh, this young hero has officially changed his name to Akash Jagannadh. Through social media, Akash announced his decision to officially change his name to Akash Jagannadh. He expressed his commitment to lining up exciting projects and working hard to achieve success in the industry. However, his success will depend on his ability to choose better scripts and stories that resonate with audiences rather than these changes.

In the past, Akash has featured in films like “Mehbooba” and “Romantic,” but he is still searching for his first major commercial blockbuster hit. Just in case if doesn’t focus on picking different stories rather than mass-masala films, he will be joining the likes of heroes who faded away from the industry.

Let us see if he has something good in hand to work on besides changing the name.

