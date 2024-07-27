This Bollywood Star to Remake ‘Maharaja’ in Hindi

Vijay Sethupathi’s “Maharaja,” directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, received positive reviews and did very well at the box office, earning over ₹100 crores shortly after its release. The film’s success has made it a popular choice for remakes, and Aamir Khan, who is a fan of Vijay Sethupathi, is excited to bring his own vision to the Hindi version as per reports.

Reports are coming that Aamir’s production company has bought the rights to make this film, and he will also play the lead role. While specific details about the remake are still being worked out, it is expected that Aamir will add his unique style to the story to attract a wider audience. The original film’s interesting plot and strong characters provide a great base for the remake, and fans are eager to see how Aamir will adapt it.

In addition to “Maharaja,” Aamir Khan is also working on another film called “Sitaare Zameen Par,” where he stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. While the excitement is building for the Hindi remake of “Maharaja,” Aamir Khan’s previous film, Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, hasn’t impressed the audience.

Tags Maharaja

