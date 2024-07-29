Double ISMART’s Kya Lafda: Colorful Breezy Melody

As part of musical promotions, the makers of Double ISMART came up with the third single Kya Lafda. Unlike the first two songs which were completely mass numbers, this one Kya Lafda is a breezy number with a lot of variations, as the song progresses.

The song composed beautifully by Mani Sharma, set against picturesque backdrops, radiates vitality with its colorful and breezy romantic melody. The lyrics by Sri Harsha Emani explain the romantic desire of the lead pair for each other.

Ram and Kavya Thapar bring a lively and engaging presence to the video, with their chemistry enhancing the song’s appeal. Dhanunjay Seepana and Sindhuja Srinivasan delivered high-pitched stretches.

This dynamic track is poised to capture the hearts of all for its refreshing composition, funny lyrics, lively vocals, and bright visuals, and is set to become the romantic melody of the season.

This Puri Jagannadh directorial is slated for release in nearly a couple of weeks on August 15th.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯