SDT was supposed to introduce in Pawan’s Production

Director Vijay Bhaskar who is known for hit films like Nuvvu Naku Nacchav, Mallishwari, and Manmadhudu is coming up with a new film titled Usha Parinayam. The film unti held a pre-release event today in Hyderabad. Sai Dharam Tej attended the event as a guest. During the event, Vijay Bhaskar revealed that he was supposed to launch Sai in Telugu.

“Actually, under the production of Pawan Kalyan garu, I was supposed to introduce Sai Dharam Tej. It is Prema Kavali. Since it did not happen, I did the movie with Aadi Saikumar,” said Vijay Bhaskar, which Sai Dharam also confirmed and had a candid chat about it.

“Sai Dharam Tej is unchanged. He treats the elders with respect and is a lovable person,” said Vijay Bhaskar.

Prema Kavali is a big hit in Telugu. The film marked the debut of Aadi and Sai Dharam Tej debuted with the film Rey, directed by YVS Chowdary. However, Pilla Nuvvue Leni Jeevitham released first in theatres.

Tags Pawan Kalyan Premakavali Vijay bhaskar

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯