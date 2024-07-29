Mokshagna Debut On Sep 6th?

The stage is set for Nandamuri Mokshagna’s movie entry in Tollywood. There have been reports about his entry into films for the last five years. Finally, Balakrishna seems to have finalized the muhurtham for the entry of the actor.

According to inside sources, formal puja ceremonies are scheduled to begin on September 6 to mark the commencement of this project. The film is billed to be a fantasy social drama directed by Prashant Varma, and it promises a strong script.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement, it’s clear that preparations are underway behind the scenes. A photoshoot for Mokshagna received positive feedback when the sample looks were shared on social media, delighting Balayya’s fans and dispelling any earlier doubts about his makeover.

Balakrishna aims to showcase Mokshagna, who has already trained under Satyanand and others, in theaters next year, with Prashanth Varma helping to achieve this goal.

Recently, YVS Chaudhary officially announced the launch of Kalyan Ram’s son Janakiram, but Mokshagna’s debut is expected to come first, even though regular shooting has not yet started.

The film, set to be made with a substantial budget, aims for a pan-India release. The complete details of the cast and crew will be out soon.

Tags Mokshagna

