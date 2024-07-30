Vikranth’s Santhana Prapthirasthu interesting first look unveiled

“Santhana Prapthirasthu,” a musical family entertainer, was officially launched by producers Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy. Produced under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is directed by Sanjeev Reddy.

The film, which stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles, has recently begun regular shooting. Today, the makers released a striking first look. In the poster, Vikranth is seen holding various items related to sperm count, suggesting that he plays a peculiar character. He is also portrayed as a common middle-class man working as a software engineer.

Interesting first look impresses everyone. The film’s screenplay is written by Sheikh Dawood Ji, known for his work on “Venkatadri Express,” “Express Raja,” and “Ek Mini Katha.” “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is a good musical family entertainer with Sunil Kashyap composing the music.

The cast features Vikranth, Chandini Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Muralidhar Goud, Jeevan Kumar, Thagubothu Ramesh, and Rachcha Ravi.

