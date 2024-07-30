GaddharAwards: Chiranjeevi Urges Through Twitter

In a recent tweet, megastar Chiranjeevi called upon the Telugu Film Producers Council and other industry representatives to take the Gaddar Awards proposal by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seriously and work towards its implementation.

This comes after CM Revanth Reddy expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the Telugu film industry regarding the proposed Gaddar Awards. The Chief Minister announced the plan to replace the existing Nandi Awards with the Gaddar Awards in January, seeking industry feedback for effective implementation. However, there is no response at all from the industry.

The Gaddar Awards aim to honor talent across various crafts in the Telugu film industry, similar to the Nandi Awards. CM Revanth Reddy urged the industry to come forward with proposals and now Chiranjeevi’s tweet further sheds light on things that are happening quite slowly within the industry.

Many are wondering why not Megastar Chiranjeevi could call for an all-producer and star-heroes meet to take a call on this, rather than putting up a tweet out there.

Tags Chiranjeevi Gaddar Awards

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯