Journey of Viswam: Visuals Are Grand But…

Director Sreenu Vaitla is coming up with a new film titled Viswam. Starring Gopichand in the lead role, the director is betting high on this project. There are high expectations on the film as the director promises an entertaining film after a long time. The makers released the making video today.

Titled, the journey of Viswam, the making video showcases the glimpses of the hard work that the team had put, for filming this project. The glimpse gives us the feels of an intense action drama in the beginning but then it also unfolds into an entertaining riot.

Sreenu Vaitla has planned a train sequence similar to that of the one he did in the film Venky. He hopes that this will end up in the audiences leaving into splits in theatres. With a talented cast on board, Sreenu Vaitla is confident of scoring a blockbuster this time.

Additionally, the making looks extraordinary. With grand visuals, the film appears sound technically but what is to be known is the effort that Vaitla may have put in crafting the story.

It is the story that brings the difference to any film and it’s been a while that Sreenu Vaitla has come up with a content oriented film like the ones he tasted the success with.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad Under People Media Factory & Venu Donepudi under Chitralayam Studios, the film has Music by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sunil, Pragathi, Kick Shyam, Vtv Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Srikanth Iyengar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Pruthvi, Mukesh Rishi & Others are a part of the film.

