Chiru-Pawan-Charan Multi-Starrer: Story Ready!

Director Harish Shankar is currently busy promoting his next film, Mr Bachhan, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. In a recent interview, Harish Shankar mentioned that he has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline and also hinted at a ‘Mega’ Multistarrer.

Harish Shankar plans a multi-starrer project featuring the mega trio Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan. While it remains to be seen how this project will materialize, Harish Shankar mentioned that he has already prepared the story for this combination.

“I have a love story set on the India-Pakistan border that could reach the pan-India level. I wrote a story envisioning what it would be like if Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Ram Charan acted together. If that happens, it would be a film on par with pan-Indian movies,” said the director.

On the other hand, Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the Bollywood film Raid, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

