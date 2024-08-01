More power to you, Bhagyashri!

Tollywood has been filled with non-Telugu heroines for ages now. These are the women who rise to star status, while native Telugu actresses are resigned to “actor” roles.

Thanks to the influx of non-Telugu women playing leading ladies in TFI, we haven’t had many heroines who can claim to speak the local language. Even if they do speak the language, they hesitate to dub for themselves. Even if they do dub for themselves, they don’t do it in the beginning of the career. But Bhagyashri Borse seems to be breaking this pattern for good.

The young belle, set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan, has already gained a lot of popularity. Even before the release of her debut film, she has two more plum film offers opposite A-listers in her kitty. Scores of admirers have taken a liking to Bhagyashri’s beauty and grace. Social media is abuzz with love and admiration for this debutant.

But, Bhagyashri refuses to rest on her laurels. She has gone the distance, choosing to dub for her own lines in Mr Bachchan. The actress is yet to master the language but that hasn’t deterred her from lending her voice in the dubbing studio. There was no need for her to do this, especially at this juncture of her career, but the fact that she did dub for her own lines speaks volumes about her commitment and dedication.

The young actress has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and she is determined to reciprocate it without hesitation. Bhagyashri has already made heads turn with her looks, if she also proves her mettle in the talent department, she will emerge unstoppable. It looks like Bhagyashri is already on the path to stardom.

