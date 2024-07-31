What’s Up! Naga Vamsi Gives Boost To NTR Fans

It is known that producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment is a hardcore fan of ‘Global Star’ Jr NTR. Earlier he produced the film Aravindha Sametha with the powerful hero and then was involved in the release of “Devara” as well. And a while ago, he tweeted something, that is now giving a huge boost to NTR fans.

Apparently, Vamsi’s tweet read that it became 6 years after watching NTR in a cute and smiling look, seeing him romance, and that will be repeated again. “Manaki ade saripothundhi kada” he says, giving lots of excitement to the fans. However, he has confused as well with this statement as many are wondering if he’s talking about “Devara” or something else.

As a romantic number from Devara is coming up, some thought that Naga Vamsi had put up this tweet. But then, the things he defined might not exist in Devara as that film has vintage and different-background.

And that brings us to the question if Vamsi is hinting about any new film that might be coming up other than Prashanth Neel’s movie. Let’s see!

Tags Jr NTR Naga Vamsi

