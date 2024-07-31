Prabhas – Hanu Movie Shoot Begins This Month!

The time he has given for Baahubali yeilded him the best results of course, but the most wanted Pan India juggernaut Prabhas is not in a mood to wait or to keep his fans waiting for his next film. Prabhas’ Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD have come out to hit the screens in a gap of just around six months and his next Raja Saab is gearing up for release next. Here is an update about one more film Prabhas signed in for.

It is already known that Prabhas has okayed a movie with Hanu Ragahvapudi and now Gulte exclusively reveals that the movie is going to have its official pooja ceremony on August 17 and the shooting begins on August 24.

Though the outline is not known yet, the story narrated by Hanu Ragahvapudi seems to be in the vitange backdrop just like his Sita Ramam. Prabhas is heard to be seen as a soldier for a few episodes.

Prabhas has been working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit already while there is not update yet on Salaar 2. The second part of Kalki 2898 AD will soon be starting its shoot. It has to be seen if the actor will join the shoot for Hanu Raghavapudi while he paralelly works for other ongoing projects.

