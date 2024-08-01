Sreeleela Missed This Bollywood Film!

Sreeleela is one of the young and talented heroines in Telugu who rose to fame instantly. In just two films, she has become the most wanted actress in Tollywood. She has immediately become the alternate option for star heroines like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. However, we came to know that she missed out on a prestigious Bollywood film recently.

The reports say that Sreeleela was initially cast in a love entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, directed by his father David Dhawan. Due to scheduling conflicts, she had to pull out of this project, with Mrunal Thakur taking on another heroine role in the film.

Sreeleela is in fact extremely busy in Telugu. Although she made her debut in Kannada cinema, she emerged to stardom in Telugu. She never missed an opportunity to be featured in Telugu films and hence, there are doubts on her decision to pull out of the Hindi film. Whether the decision was solely due to scheduling issues or the perceived significance of her role remains unclear.

However, Sreeleela has been cast alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in Dailer, directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame. Ibrahim’s debut film, Sarzameen, is yet to be completed, but preparations for Dailer are already underway, with shooting set to commence in London.

Missing out on the Varun Dhawan film may not be a significant loss for Sreeleela, considering David Dhawan’s recent lack of success. But, the romantic drama with young Ibrahim might help her explore new heights in Hindi cinema.

After Guntur Kaaram, Sreeleela slowed down a little but she is currently busy shooting for “Robin Hood” with Nithiin and has a film with Ravi Teja, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, in her lineup. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also on her kitty.

