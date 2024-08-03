NTR’s Fan Brought Devara In Telugu States

Sithara Entertainments is the production house that bankrolled a lot of successful films in Telugu. Backed by S Naga Vamsi, the production house teamed up with many star heroes. Now, the production house has bagged the rights of NTR’s Devara for the Telugu states.

Naga Vamsi claims to be a fan of NTR and they have earlier collaborated on the film, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The duo share a great bonding. Considering the same and with the trust he had in Devara, Naga Vamsi spent a bomb for the rights of Devara.

Director Koratala Siva joined hands with NTR for this film, after their previous outing Janatha Garage. Siva’s last film Acharya was a flop but this time, he wants to ensure to score a big hit. Already, the first single has impressed the fans and the second single will be out soon.

Despite the competition, Sithara got the film’s rights for a huge price and the film will surely have a big release in both the Telugu states. Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist in the film, which will be released in two parts.

The film’s first part will release on 27th September, 2024.

Tags Sithara Entertainments

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯