When Rajamouli Played Lord Krishna On Screen!

Going by the ‘behind the scenes’ of many of his films like “Eega” one can say that legendary director SS Rajamouli is terrific at acting as well. Before the hero does a shot, the director shows them what exactly they have to do and how, including body language, action and expression. But then, Rajamouli tried his hand at acting too and that’s a revelation now.

Other day, Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that when he was in his teens, the former acted in a role. The ‘Magadheera’ maker appeared in the role of a teenage Lord Krishna in the film titled “Pillana Grovi,” which was never seen in the light. The film is produced and directed by Rajmouli’s uncle Siva Sakthi Dutta (Keeravani’s father) and Vijayendra Prasad together, burning down their assets.

However, when the Netflix documentary “Modern Masters” showcased a picture of Rajamouli in Lord Krishna getup from the sets of that film, surely it was a kind of shocker. Well, for that actor he didn’t become, it looks like Rajamouli makes up for it by giving the best acting directions to his actors.

Tags Rajamouli

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯