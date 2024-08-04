Wow! Nani’s Mark Is Visible In Many Ways

At the 69th Filmfare Awards South, the Telugu film “Dasara” emerged as a standout winner, collecting multiple prestigious awards. Nani, the film’s lead actor, was honored with the “Best Actor” award for his remarkable performance. His co-star, Keerthy Suresh, also received the “Best Actress” trophy for her role in the same film, while the director fetched “Best Debut Director” trophy.

However, the success of “Dasara” and the accolades it garnered would not have been possible without Nani’s commitment to the project and his willingness to trust the director’s vision. Nani’s choice to take on this role was crucial, as it not only showcased his talent but also highlighted the potential of new directors like Srikanth Odela. The film also won awards for “Best Cinematography” and “Best Choreography,” further emphasizing its technical achievements.

In addition to “Dasara,” Nani’s other film, “Hi Nanna,” has also been making waves, with its director, Shouryuv, winning the “Best Debutant Director” award. This film has received recognition at various international festivals too. Overall, Nani’s choices in selecting these films have proven to be highly regarded, as they not only led to personal accolades but also contributed to the success of the entire team involved. Continue the good work Nani.

