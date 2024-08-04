The Raja Saab: Mass Feast Is Loading

Prabhas is busy with the works of his next film titled The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film is going to be a romantic comedy with horror elements. The film is being made on a pan-India scale and Thaman is composing the music for the film.

Thaman recently shared an interesting update on his Instagram stories, saying that Mass feast is loading. He met Prabhas and then updated the same. It looks like the works of the movie are progressing actively and the makers might drop a big update soon.

The glimpse released recently impressed everyone big time. The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

People Media Factory is bankrolling the film which is scheduled for a grand release on April 10, 2025.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯