Wayanad Relief: Superstar Turns Real Hero

The landslide in Wayanad district of Kerala caught the attention of everyone. The disaster has resulted in a massive tragedy across the state. The Army officials and all other disaster response forces are working together to bring back the situation to normalcy. Meanwhile, the complete actor Mohanlal is also doing his bit.

Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached landslide-hit Wayanad, donning his army uniform. It is pleasing to see the actor putting all his works aside and work together with the officials to improve the situation in the district.

Not just that, Mohanlal also pledged an amount of 3 crore rupees for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-hit region. Mohanlal is currently carrying out the relief activities at the Meppadi army camp.

“I salute the courage of the selfless volunteers, policemen, Fire & Rescue, NDRF, army soldiers, government officials, and every person working tirelessly to provide relief to the victims of the Wayanad disaster. I am grateful for the efforts of my 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission. We have faced challenges before and emerged stronger. I pray that we stand united and show the strength of our unity in this difficult time. Jai Hind!” wrote Mohanlal on Facebook.

Mohanlal was honoured with the lieutenant colonel rank in the Territorial Army in 2009, demonstrated his commitment to service by offering support and solidarity during this crisis.

