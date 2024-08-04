World of Sokulapalem: Heart Of Nani’s SS

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stands as the costliest film to date for Natural Star Nani. Vivek Athreya is directing this adrenaline-pumping action thriller that stars SJ Suryah playing the antagonist, and Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. The makers, today, came up with a making video to give a glimpse into the world of Sokulapalem.

The considerable investment in the film is evident in the painstakingly constructed village set of Sokulapalem, which serves as the heart of the story. This elaborate set not only enhances the visual grandeur of the film but also immerses the audience in its precisely detailed world. Vivek Athreya is showing his mark in every aspect of the making.

Among the highlights of the new video is the highly anticipated battle between Nani and SJ Suryah. This intense confrontation is set to be a focal point of the film, showcasing a high-stakes clash that promises to captivate audiences. The harmonious blend of stunning visuals and an evocative score is set to create a compelling and immersive cinematic experience.

DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari are bankrolling this Pan India film that has music by Jakes Bejoy.

