Who Is That Big Star RGV?

The film business is a big gamble and not everyone could swim through it. Especially, in the current times, the production has become so tough and releasing the film itself is a challenging task. In the middle of all this, Ram Gopal Varma has referred to an incident in a recent interview where a Superstar from Telugu had to put his own money to keep his film alive in theatres despite having any revenue.

In a recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma spoke in length on various things about filmmaking, Ramayana being made in Hindi and other aspects about Indian film industry. In this context, he told how a star from Telugu had to ensure his film is not taken off from theatres to avoid his fans feel insulted.

“There is one particular, a big star in Telugu. His film, at some point of time, has come into a deficit in theatres. A corporate company which did the film with the star wanted to remove it from theatres. But, the fans of the star felt it as a insult if the film does not run in theatres, at least, for a particular time. So, the hero called the corporate company said that he will use his money to run the film for some time in theatres.” revealed RGV.

“And then, this was somewhere not communicated to the distributors. So, they stopped putting Ads in newspapers since they were not given the budget for the same. In reality, the film is running but there is no Ad. This kind of thing completely turned off the heroes,” added Ram Gopal Varma.

Now, these comments triggered the fans on social media. Some say that RGV is talking about Mahesh Babu while some tweeted that he is referring to Prabhas. Similarly, the netizens are speculating on other popular names in the industry since RGV has not given a clarity.

