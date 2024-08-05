‘I might work with Rajamouli in the future’

Chiyaan Vikram has recently been in Hyderabad, promoting his upcoming film Thangalaan. The seasoned actor, in a recent press meet, cleared the air surrounding his impending collaboration with SS Rajamouli.

The actor was enquired about speculations on him joining the sets of SSMB 29, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Chiyaan Vikram responded by saying, “Rajamouli and I are good friends. We have been discussing for a while, to work together. We will definitely collaborate one day, but I am not sure whether it is going to be for SSMB 29 or anything else.”

Speaking about his Thangalaan director Pa Ranjith, Vikram also says, “I have always been a fan of Pa Ranjith’s work, right from his debut film Madras. We have been meaning to work for many years now, it is finally happening with Thangalaan.”

