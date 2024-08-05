Glamour Duty Of Newcomer Threatening Others Positions

Miss India contestant Bhagyashree Borse is quickly making a name for herself in the Telugu film industry with her stunning glamour and captivating presence. Whether in the songs of her debut film “Mr. Bachhan” or during promotional events, she is turning heads and drawing attention. Her rising popularity is seen as a potential threat to the positions of established star heroines in Tollywood.

Initially, actress Sreeleela was known for her glamorous roles, but she has since shifted her focus away from that image. On the other hand, actresses like Neha Shetty continue to embrace glamour in their projects, while Nabha Natesh maintains a strong social media presence but opts for more conservative roles on screen. That’s the reason, irrespective of their films not doing well, these hotties are still sought after.

But now, Bhagyashree’s charm and beauty have already made a significant impact, and if she can impress audiences with her acting skills, she would rose to the top slot in no time. With three more Telugu films lined up, including a #VD12 alongside Vijay Deverakonda and another with Dulquer Salmaan, her career trajectory looks promising.

