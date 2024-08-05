Vijay is Best Dancer: Netizens Troll Keerthy With Proof

GOAT is an upcoming Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Vijay is known as one of the best dancers in Tamil cinema, but recently, Keerthy Suresh compared him to Megastar Chiranjeevi in terms of dance.

The usual expectation is that Keerthy would pick Chiranjeevi as the best dancer, but she did the opposite, and it did not go well with many Mega fans and Telugu audiences who lashed out at her on social media by posting comparison videos.

In this context, the makers of GOAT released a new song named Spark. The song opened to a negative response from everyone. Not only that, the actor’s dance moves have become troll material on social media. Some moves in the song have been deemed awkward and have become fodder for trolling. The netizens are showing it as proof to Keerthy, mentioning that Chiranjeevi is the best dancer.

Keerthy Suresh’s assertion that Vijay outshines Chiranjeevi in dancing has only intensified the trolling. Surprisingly, the promotional material released so far for the film GOAT drew only criticism and the fans are very disappointed at this fact.

Tags Keerthy Suresh Spark Song The GOAT Vijay Dance

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯