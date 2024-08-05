Manjummel Boys Settle The Issues With Ilayaraja

Legendary musician Ilayaraja earlier slapped legal notices on the Manjummel Boys team for using his ‘Kanmani’ song in the film.

Ilayaraja accused the makers of using his composition from the Guna movie without seeking his permission. Ilayaraja’s reaction to the usage of song only after the film completed its theatrical run surprised many.

Now, the issue has been settled between the Manjummel Boys team and the music composer. Ilayaraja first demanded a compensation of 2 crore rupees for the copyright, but after multiple discussions, both the parties agreed on Rs 60 lakh.

Manjummel Boys paid the said amount and settled the case.

