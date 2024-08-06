Prabhas & Trisha: A Fourth-Coming On Cards

Superstar Prabhas and dusky siren Trisha are a well-loved pair in Telugu cinema, especially known for their hit movie Varsham, released less than 20 years ago. Following Varsham, they collaborated again in Pournami and Bujjigaud, but these films did not perform well at the box office. Since then, fans have not seen them together in another project.

Recently, there has been exciting news that Prabhas and Trisha might reunite on screen after a long time. Prabhas has significantly grown in popularity and stature in the whole of India as a Pan-India star with his recent “Kalki 2898 AD” being the biggest film ever. At the same time, Trisha continues to shine, taking on major roles in films like Leo with Vijay, Vida Muerchi with Ajith, Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, and Vishwambhara with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The latest buzz is about Trisha potentially starring alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Spirit, to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Known for giving his heroines unique roles, Vanga’s films often feature bold and intense scenes, which could be a challenge for Trisha. However, acting opposite Prabhas in a film directed by Vanga could elevate her status as a performer even further.

Fans are eager to see if this news is true and whether the beloved couple from Varsham will grace the screen together once again, for the fourth time.

