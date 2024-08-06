Reports: Balayya To Showcase his ‘Aavesham’ Soon

Malayalam film “Aavesham”, an action-comedy, directed by Jithu Madhavan, features Fahadh Faasil as Rangan, a Bangalore based local gangster who helps three college students get revenge on their bullies. Since its release on May 9, 2024, the film has received a lot of attention and praise for Fahadh’s performance, which skillfully mixes humor and action. Here comes a report now.

It is now being heard that Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Aavesham. Mythri Movie Makers is currently trying to acquire the remake rights for Aavesham, as per reports. The original film has been appreciated for its engaging story and strong characters, making it a great choice for a Telugu adaptation. Fans are excited if Balakrishna will take up the film, by reprising the role of Rangan on the Telugu screen.

At the box office, Aavesham did very well, attracting many viewers to theaters and creating a buzz on social media. After its theatrical release, the film also became popular on OTT platforms, especially on Prime Video, where it continues to draw in audiences from even the Telugu hinterlands. We have to see how the makers will tune it for Telugu nativity.

Tags Balayya

