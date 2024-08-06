Koratala Changed Style for Jahnvi?

Koratala Siva is one of the successful filmmakers in Telugu film industry. Having made his debut with the film Mirchi, the director worked with stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and NTR. He is reuniting with NTR for Devara, after Janatha Garage. However, his directorial skills are now the talk of the town.

After the miserable failure of Acharya, everyone pointed their fingers towards Koratala Siva. But, the director has remained silent and never opened up on the harsh criticism that indirectly came from Megastar as well. But now, he seems to be carving Devara into a blockbuster.

Interestingly, Koratala’s films will have heroines playing crucial roles. However, he never showcased any heroine in a glamorous manner till date. Despite having worked with beautiful heroines like Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Kiara Advani and others, the way Jahnvi was showcased is completely different from how other heroines were presented on the screen.

In the recently launched Chuttamalle song from the film Devara, Jahnvi is looking ultra glamorous. Although Koratala had melody songs in his previous films, this one hits out of the park. Jahnvi’s look and presentation is completely different and stylish. The chemistry between NTR and Jahnvi also look fresh.

Koratala is a successful commercial filmmaker but he seems to be changing his style now and the example is how he presented Jahnvi on the screen. It would definitely boost Jahnvi’s blossoming career in Tollywood and also elevate Koratala in the league of directors.

