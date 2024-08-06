Can Ali Attract The Audiences This Time?

Comedian Ali is one of the senior most actors in Telugu film industry. Having made his debut as a child artist in the industry, he worked in hundreds of movies. However, it is evident that Ali has slowed down in career in the recent times. During the promotional event of Buddy, Ali broke silence on his slow pace.

“I am being being very choosy about the roles that I am getting. I am not taking up everything because I want to be a part of good films. Some films will have me but it will be a worthless character. For me, the story, my character arc, the hero and the director are extremely important,” said Ali who played a full length role in Buddy.

Unfortunately, Buddy did not impress the audiences and Ali’s role also did not get any special praise. But, the senior actor is betting high on one of his upcoming films, Double iSmart. Puri Jagannath always encouraged Ali and ensured to give proper characters to the actor.

Films like Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Chirutha, Desamuduru, Pokiri and other films are examples for Puri Jagannath’s chemistry with Ali. Puri ensured that most of his films carried Ali in key comical roles and it also ensured success of these movies.

From the trailer of Double iSmart, we can make out that Ali has played a different character, presented in typical Puri Jagannath’s style. Ali’s look from the film is also designed typically where he looks like an alien. Puri might be experimenting with comedy through this role in the film.

If the role clicks well, Ali would definitely be flooded with offers and if not, we would further witness Ali taking it slow in career.

