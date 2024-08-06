Will Puri Jagan Follow Harish Shankar?

On August 15th, two highly anticipated films, Double Ismart and Mr. Bachchan, will be released, creating excitement among moviegoers. Both films are directed by well-known filmmakers, with Puri Jagannadh directing Double Ismart. Interestingly, Puri is also the mentor of Harish Shankar, the director of Mr. Bachchan.

Recently, Harish Shankar has gained attention for his entertaining interviews, where he shares funny and candid insights. His straightforward and humorous responses have made his interviews a hit among fans. This has led to a lot of curiosity about whether Puri Jagan will follow suit and provide similar engaging interviews.

If Puri decides to give interviews like Harish Shankar, fans can expect them to be exciting and full of surprises. Known for his bold dialogues and unique style of filmmaking, Puri’s insights could lead to explosive revelations about his films and the industry.

As the release date is under 10 days, we have to see what Puri Jagan is going to do for Double Ismart, while the likes of Kavya Thapar already started promoting the film, and Ram Pothineni has recorded some common interviews.

