Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has made significant strides at the North American box office, grossing $18.5 million to date. Despite its impressive performance, the film fell short of crossing the coveted $20 million milestone, and that means it failed to crack Rajamouli’s record.

Kalki began its journey strong, quickly climbing the ranks to become the sixth highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing notable titles like Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat. North America distributors Prathyangira Cinemas planning helps Kalki to achieve this record collections. The film’s initial momentum was promising, with projections suggesting it could potentially reach the $20 million mark.

However, it ultimately concluded its run at $18.5 million, missing the milestone by a narrow margin. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed $20.5 million is the only film that went beyond the coveted mark, thereby creating an unbeatable record.

While Kalki 2898 AD has garnered significant attention and revenue, it ultimately did not surpass the benchmark set by Baahubali 2. Despite getting blockbuster talk and minting ₹1120+ crores from the box office, still, Rajamouli’s range numbers are still untouched. It will be interesting to see if future releases like Kalki 2 can challenge Rajamouli’s remarkable achievements before the director strikes back with Mahesh’s film.

Tags Rajamouli

