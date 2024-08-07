Bhagyashri Borse’s Soft Satire On Trolls?

The age gap between the lead pair in Indian cinema has been a point of discussion for many decades. The point is highlighted in every other film due to the senior heroes romancing young heroines. This happened with Raviteja for Mr Bachchan and the debutant heroine Bhagyashri Borse.

There are trolls targeting Raviteja and Harish Shankar for the romantic posters and dance moves between Raviteja and Bhagayshri Borse. The director Harish Shankar responded to the trolls asking how it troubles the onlookers when the actress has no objection to it. He further said that the movie itself is fiction and the actors should be seen as roles based on their characterization but not according to their real age.

During the trailer release, when asked about the most memorable moment with Raviteja, the beautiful actress Bhagyashri Borse says it is ‘dancing while romancing him, I would say’. Well, she could have told many things since they have acted together in a movie, but her words looked like a soft satire or a statement to shut the trolls down about the comments on romance.

The movie is all set for release on August 15th and the trailer was released today.

