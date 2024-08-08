Sobhita’s old comments on Samantha is going viral now

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala this morning in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna has officially confirmed the news on social media and shared the pictures from event. In this context, an old video of Sobhita is going viral on social media, where she spoke about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

During the promotions of The Night Manager series, Sobhita was asked to share her views on some actors who made their entry in Bollywood.

When Sobhita was asked about Samantha, she said, “I think her journey is super cool. If you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project is really cool.”

When she was asked to talk about Naga Chaitanya, she said, “I think his temperament is good. He seems like such a cool headed, calm guy, and dignified. I really appreciate it.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have not acted together but the couple got well together. There were rumors about their relationship in the media but the couple never made it public until it finally happened.

