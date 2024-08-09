The Biggest Mass #NTRNeel Launched Officially

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. After this project, he will be collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The project is confirmed long back and it has been launched officially today in Hyderabad.

NTR is teaming up with Neel for the first time, and the working title for the film is NTR-Neel. The team is pumped to bring two powerhouse talents together to create a mass-commercial entertainer that caters to the tastes of fans and audiences.

NTR Arta & Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film on a big budget and the team held the puja ceremony today. Along with the producers, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is also seen at the launch as he is also a part of the production.

NTR’s wife, Pranathi, switched on the camera, and the couple’s kids were also present at the event.

Rashmika Mandanna is rumored to be a part of the project, playing the leading lady. Ravi Basrur is the music director and Bhuvan Gowda is the film’s cinematographer. The regular shoot is expected to begin as soon as NTR wraps up Devara.

On the other hand, the first part of Devara will hit the screens on 27th September, 2024.

