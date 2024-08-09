Can Anupam Kher Do Magic In Pawan’s Film?

In the pan-India era of Indian cinema, actors from different film industries are expressing interest in being a part of Telugu films, which have a global reach. One such actor who frequently takes up roles in Telugu films is Anupam Kher. Now, he is all set to be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The legendary actor made his debut in Telugu in 1987 with the film Trimurtulu, but his second innings took off to a flying start with Karthikeya 2, where his role received huge appreciation from all corners. Now, the audiences and fans are expecting a similar response to his role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan’s period drama film is in the news for a long time. Despite facing multiple delays, the film is still on the cards. Producer AM Rathnam brought his son on board to take the project forward, and the film’s new schedule will begin rolling very soon.

HHVM is being made on a big budget, on a grand scale. The film is touted as a pan-India project, with the presence of Hindi stars like Bobby Deol, Vikramjeet Virk, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.

Anupam Kher is very picky about the roles he is taking up. After Karthikeya 2, he was seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao and will also be seen in The India House. The sources say that Anupam has an important character in HHVM which will be one of the highlights of the movie. His character is expected to mesmerize the audiences at a crucial juncture and help the film garner traction in North markets.

Tags Hari Hara Veera Mallu

