Controversial astrologer Venu Swamy, known for his predictions about celebrities and politics, has today made headlines again. After facing backlash for his earlier predictions about the film “Salaar,” Prabhas’s career, and Y.S. Jagan’s political future in Andhra Pradesh, he has returned to the spotlight with new forecasts.

This time, he is predicting troubles for the newly engaged couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, claiming they will face difficulties in their personal lives starting in 2027. Venu Swamy’s predictions suggest that a woman will create problems for the couple, potentially leading to their separation. He further claims that the compatibility score between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita is very low, stating they “don’t get even 10 points.”

In contrast, he noted that Chaitanya’s previous relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a much higher compatibility score of 50 points, yet they still ended up divorcing. This comparison raises questions about the accuracy and reliability of his astrological insights. Critics argue that Venu Swamy’s predictions are not only speculative but also harmful. By making such bold statements about personal relationships, he may be influencing public perception and creating unnecessary stress for the individuals involved.

Venu Swamy’s track record of failed predictions including Jagan’s massive win in Andhra Pradesh, political rout for Pawan Kalyan, and Prabhas’ flop streak have made him a fool earlier. It looks like Venu Swamy prioritized sensationalism over sensitivity once again, and also his ways-predictions raise ethical concerns about the role of astrologers in the lives of public figures.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯